BULLHEAD CITY — The Arizona Department of Public Safety on Thursday released the identity of the motorcyclist killed Wednesday after a collision with a Bullhead Elementary School District bus.
The man was identified as Dennis Lawrence MacLean, 65, of Fort Mohave.
According to DPS reports, MacLean was northbound on Highway 95 when the school bus carrying eight Bullhead City Middle School students turned left from Wolf Court onto Highway 95. The motorcycle struck the left side of the school bus.
Wolf Court is near the southern city limit in Bullhead City.
MacLean was taken by ground ambulance to Valley View Meidcal Center in Fort Mohave, where he was pronounced dead.
There were no injuries reported by the occupants of the bus.
The driver has not been identified.
The accident at 6:36 a.m. Wednesday brought morning traffic on Highway 95. The students, considered witnesses to the accident, were detained at the scene for a short time to provide statements for authorities before they were taken to school by another BCED vehicle.
