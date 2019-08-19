BULLHEAD CITY — The wildfire at Big Bend of the Colorado State Recreation Area, which has burned about 225 acres since it began Sunday afternoon, was reported to be 75% contained as of late Monday afternoon, according to the Nevada Division of State Parks.
Earlier Monday it still was listed at just 50% contained.
“It’s now in mop-up stages,” said Jennifer Ramalla, a Nevada State Parks spokeswoman.
Work at Big Bend continued Monday with about 130 people from the Nevada Division of Forestry, United States Forest Service, National Park Service and U.S. Bureau of Land Management.
Ramalla described their job as finding and putting out hot spots.
Nevada Division of Forestry and Bureau of Land Management helicopters continued with bucket drops during the day. The Nevada helicopter remained at the park.
Slated overnight was one engine tasked to patrol the grounds looking for flare-ups.
No one has been injured and no structures destroyed.
Big Bend will remain closed until park managers and fire officials declare it safe for the public to return. When the fire was first spotted, 500 visitors were evacuated.
Firefighters haven’t determined the cause of the fire, Ramalla added.
