KINGMAN — Bullhead City drug dealing and fraud/theft cases were the focus of separate Thursday hearings at the Mohave County courthouse in Kingman.
A slew of drug charges and a weapons offense were dismissed in a plea agreement convicting Danny Mata, 29, of one count of possession of narcotic drugs for sale.
Deputy Mohave County Attorney Morgan Carstensen said Mata was pulled over on Dec. 7, 2019, in the 1900 block of Seabreeze Lane. She said officers seized 11 grams of heroin during a search of the vehicle Mata was driving.
“The defendant told law enforcement that he is a middle-man for drug deals,” Carstensen said. Mata faces a prison term of three to five years when sentenced Oct. 9.
Another Bullhead City man’s request for probation and a chance to live drug free was rejected by another judge who instead sent him to the Arizona Department of Corrections. Jeffrey French, 53, conceded a history of drug related problems.
“When I’m messed up, boy I’m really messed up, your honor,” French said. “I have motivation to get out of this hole.”
Judge Billy Sipe noted the defendant’s extensive criminal history and said French had blown previous opportunities to get clean. Sipe said it was disturbing that French victimized his own mother, who was trying to help him.
French pleaded guilty to fraud for altering checks his mother wrote so he could get food and shelter. Sipe said French’s forgeries resulted in a loss of $2,900 by his mother.
French also pleaded guilty to burglary for stealing items from a Bullhead City hotel. Reportedly swiped were a television, suit case, wall mirror and cleaning supplies.
Judge Sipe ordered a seven-year prison term for French.
