BULLHEAD CITY — CRUHSD Academy is known as a non-traditional school but its class of 2020 participated in a traditional ceremony to mark educational success during a year unlike any other.
The graduates were told to embrace their unique experiences as they move into the future.
There were 20 graduates participating in Thursday’s ceremony at the Anderson Auto Group Fieldhouse. The graduating class was composed of 23 youths.
Each graduate could bring only two guests because of COVID-19 contact and spread concerns.
The ceremony was streamed live online so other family and friends to watch.
Unlike other school campuses that closed because of the virus, the academy stayed open. These students continued learning while many other Arizona youths decided instead “to take a long summer break,” said Principal Troy Heaton.
He advised them to focus on small matters. Learning to complete small tasks help prepare you to take large tasks and challenges.
Heaton also told them not to fear failure because it allows for growth and — ultimately — success.
He also said that “dreams without goals are only dreams.”
CRUHSD Supt. Todd Flora told the youths that because they have endured and persevered during such a difficult time by accepting and embracing change, they likely will be able to continue approaching life with that perspective.
Flora also predicted that each of them will somehow improve things in some way as “a change agent.”
Family, friends, school staff and others in their lives helped them reach this point.
“Especially teachers,” Flora said. “They helped you to cross the finish line.”
“This is a class that won’t be easily forgotten,” Flora added. “Imagine yourself doing great things.”
The school allows students who choose this educational route do so for a variety of reasons, Heaton said.
Here is a little information about three of them:
Kierra Lynn, 15, was attending Mohave High School but wanted to complete her studies faster.
The academy allowed her study at home and at her own pace. And her pace was fast: She graduated two years early.
She said she wants to pursue a career as a zookeeper and is set to attend Northern Arizona University to begin college-level studies in biology. She has earned enough credits to start off at NAU taking some sophomore classes.
“I’m going to live on campus with some of my friends,” she said.
Lynn’s interest in animals sprang from watching “Animal Planet” and other programs about animals. Her grandfather also had keen interest in animals, she said.
Lynn earned a scholarship to help pay for her education and will pursue other scholarships to offset the cost of college.
She wants to earn bachelor’s, then a master’s degree, to fulfill her career goal.
And when Lynn turns 16, she’ll also get a job to help with expenses. She hopes she can find a job on campuses that will allow her to work with plants. Her other interest is in botany.
Lynn also spoke for the class and to the class, specifically to congratulate them for reaching this point in their lives despite “everything the world has thrown at us over the last few months.”
She had mixed feeling about leaving Mohave High School and friends there behind. One of her friends especially wanted her to stay.
It was a hard decision to leave MHS but the right one for her because she wouldn’t be graduating at 15 or starting college two years early, Lynn said.
“You have to make your own decisions,” she said.
While family and friends can offer advice, “It’s your life . . . Only you know what’s right.”
Jessie Schumacher, 19, who previously attended River Valley High School, needed an atmosphere without distractions and added difficulties.
RVHS “was real tough for me,” he said.
Schumacher is autistic. He wasn’t faring well academically and some of the RVHS students were bothering him and goading into doing things he shouldn’t, he said.
The academy was able to provide him with precisely that. He also was able to work toward graduating high school at his own pace.
While Schumacher will miss playing basketball with his friends he made while at the academy, he will begin training for a technological career online.
His ultimate goal is to design video games, he said. His older siblings, both now in their 30s, devoted a lot of their free time playing the military-science fiction game “Halo,” which piqued his interest in that pursuit.
Schumacher said he especially enjoys the artistic elements of video game design.
He took art at the academy and can draw very well, said Heaton and his mother, Damita Schumacher.
Having his own room to do computer work at the school also proved helpful. He could turn out the light, calm down and get to work.
Destiny Wilson, 17, needed 26 additional credits to graduate and was able to earn them at the academy.
Life took a turn for the better for Wilson when she came to live with her biological mother and attend the non-traditional high school campus. She had been in a variety of different high schools and had spent some time in foster care going from home to home before reaching this point, she said.
Her goal is to work become a preschool teacher and plans to continue her studies at Mohave Community College. She had been taking care of children since she was only 5 years old. Her first charge was her baby brother. Baby sitting and increased involvement over time followed.
Wilson had been at Coyote Canyon preschool taking working there as a class, but it closed because of the COVID-19 outbreak. Not all day cares haven’t been operating since.
She said she is hoping to be hired at a local preschool, such as the one at Coyote Canyon, once that segment of the job market fully returns.
“I’m sad about that because when the school closed, I didn’t get a chance to say goodbye to the preschoolers,” she explained.
Wilson also has a back-up plan: “To try to go to college for cosmetology.”
