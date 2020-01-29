BULLHEAD CITY — The Colorado River Union High School District Board voted unanimously Wednesday evening during a special meeting to accept the bid by Redmond Construction of Fort Mohave to complete the Mohave High School administration project.
The bid amount was $317,236.
CRUHSD Supt. Todd Flora asked board members to come in for Wednesday’s special meeting, before the next scheduled meeting on Feb. 10, to allow Redmond more time to complete the work.
“They will need to go to the city and apply for permits,” Flora said. “Every day matters.”
The target date for completion of the work is May 15. The contract with Redmond includes a provision that financially penalizes the contractor for not meeting the district’s completion goal: $1,000 a day.
Flora stressed that if there’s a delay because of a problem beyond the control of Redmond — such as a lengthy wait for a needed permit — the construction company won’t be subject to the penalty.
After the meeting, Flora explained that the work had to stop this past summer because “there were questions raised about the procurement process.”
Flora wasn’t involved in that aspect of project planning because he started work at the CRUHSD district in July.
The resulting audit of the project was completed in late fall.
When the project is finished, the library wing will serve as Mohave High’s school administration office and provide the campus with a secured entryway at the perimeter gate facing Highway 95. The current administration wing will be used for CRUHSD administrative purposes. The new library and media center — along with some classes — will be in the school’s E wing.
Improvements to Mohave and River Valley high schools, as well as construction of the Anderson Auto Group Fieldhouse, are the result of a $35 million bond approved by CRUHSD voters in 2016.
