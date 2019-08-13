MOHAVE VALLEY — The Colorado River Union High School District board approved a new set of athletic admission fees Monday during a meeting at River Valley High School.
Tickets purchased at the gate now will be $5 for students and $10 for adults instead of the long-time prices of $3 and $5, respectively.
Charges to attend team matches hadn’t increased for at least 15 years, long-time district employees said.
The new student and adult gate fees are significantly higher than the cost for online purchases under this new plan. Online student prices will be $3 and for adults $5. Both of these prices, however, will come with online transaction fees of $1.29 plus 5% of the overall transaction cost.
This is deliberate and meant to encourage online ticket purchasing because lines to enter these matches can be long. Board member Kerry Burgess remarked that it can take until the end of the first quarter for people to pay, enter and be seated for football games.
Sometimes even longer, he said.
The new plan also called for free entry into athletic events for CRUHSD employees as well as employees with Bullhead City Elementary and Mohave Valley Elementary school districts.
Board members decided to limit it to only CRUHSD employees, however.
Rod Burgess, father of CRUHSD board member Kerry Burgess and BCESD board member Kory Burgess, advised the board that prices should be kept as low as possible so people can get acquainted with the Anderson Auto Group Fieldhouse.
“I’d be happy not to charge for the first year,” Rod Burgess said at the beginning of the meeting.
He also pointed out that it’s the “duty and obligation” of taxpayers to pay for the facility, which was constructed using about $32 million of a voter-approved bond.
Kory Burgess, a soccer coach at Mohave High School, also asked that the cost to watch games be kept reasonable.
Athletic fees help pay for game-related expenses, such as referees. Their cost per game has increased from $35 to $65. Mileage expenses are higher because these contractors are traveling longer distances to officiate at local games, according to staff.
Board member Richard Cardone asked for detailed monthly expense reports on costs associated with the fieldhouse near the beginning of the meeting when such matters are grouped together and approved with a single vote by board members.
This month’s report listed no dollar amounts but made note of final construction projects. It also highlighted events held at the fieldhouse in July as well as scheduled activities this month.
“This is just fluff. ... I want debits and credits,” Cardone said about the report. “I’m concerned there’s some issues where we’ll be under the 8-ball.”
He previously asked for financial reporting about the fieldhouse when the board met in July.
CRUHSD Supt. Todd Flora said he was under the impression that board members — as a group — asked for quarterly reports. Kerry Burgess said the same thing.
Flora suggested the request for more information be placed on the agenda for the Sept. 9 meeting, which will be in Bullhead City at the district office.
Records requests
Fees will go up for public records requests:
- From 10 cents to 15 cents per copy for board minutes, agendas, financial records, contracts, courses of study and statistical summaries.
- From 35 cents to 40 cents per copy for other materials.
There will be discussion during the September meeting about whether a passage in the regulation about what is accessible to the public that would be “detrimental to best interests of the district.”
Cardone said the passage wasn’t conducive to district transparency.
Flora said he will consult the district’s attorney to find out what types of materials and instances might require him to say no to a request.
He also said that, as superintendent, he likely would bring that sort of issue to the attention of the board.
In other business, the board members approved:
- Allowing culinary students to attend the International Baking industry Expo. It will be at the Las Vegas Convention Center, Sept. 7-11. Students will receive work-based lab hours for such tasks as assembling swag bags, organizing and arranging ingredients, washing dishes and distributing samples. They’ll also have opportunities to spend time with chefs during the event.
- A field trip to Japan for 18 students through the Mohave High School Art Club during spring break in March 2021. Students will be able to experience that country’s art and culture and be required to keep an art journal as they visit locations in Tokyo, Kanazawa, Kyoto and Hiroshima. Cost to students is $4,376.
- A certified employee placement salary schedule that reflects the 5% pay increase in this year’s district operating budget.
