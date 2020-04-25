BULLHEAD CITY — The Colorado River High School District governing board unanimously approved the district’s revised 2019-20 budget of nearly $15 million at Thursday night’s meeting.
The revision is a “normal routine revision that the state requires (of every district) to clean up the budget for the current year now that most of the moving parts have stopped,” according to documentation provided by the district.
Under state statutes, school districts propose and adopt a budget prior the start of a school year — before the state legislature has provided the final funding package — then revise the budget once the legislative numbers become available. The budget is amended again to reflect actual enrollment numbers of the 100th day of instruction and, finally, near the end of the school year to provide a roadmap for the next year’s budget.
Thursday’s revision, supported by a 3-0 vote of board members — one seat is open and board member Lori Crampton did not attend either in person or by telephone — reflects a decrease of about $288,000 from the adopted budget. That included a $138,000 reduction in the district’s maintenence and operations budget for day-to-day operation and a drop of $150,000 in capital expenses adjusted after state money was revealed. That includes $100,000 transferred from capital expenses to maintenance and operations when the 100th-day enrollment came in about 35 students fewer than budgeted, resulting in a slight decline of state aid.
The adopted revision included roughly $12 million in the maintenance and operations fund, $2.3 million in the classroom site fund and $587,563 in the unrestricted capital outlay fund for a total budget of about $14.98 million for the district that serves 1,761 students in grades 9-12.
The budget included nearly $9.7 million for regular education, $1.4 million for special education programs, $949,000 for transportation and $877,000 for food service.
The total expenditures of a little more than $12 million reflected an increase of 3% over 2018-19 expenditures of $11.66 million. It also reflected a 3% increase in teacher salaries with the average salary package moving from $43,813 to $45,127.
