BULLHEAD CITY — The Colorado River Union High School District Board meets at 6 p.m. Monday to continue discussing — and possibly approving — plans for the district’s schools to return to in-person instruction.
The plan is for about half of the students to be on campus while the other half are at home receiving online instruction.
Students with last names starting with letters A-L would be on campus Mondays and Wednesdays. Students with last names starting with letters M-Z would be on campus Tuesdays and Thursdays.
Instructors would be teaching both groups at one time.
Masks will be required for those on campus. Social distancing will be implemented.
After CRUHSD Supt. Todd Flora delivers his report to the board, there are five items board members will consider:
- A poster for employees so they can be aware of their rights under the Families First Coronavirus Response Act. This includes paid leave entitlement information and reasons why an employee would qualify.
- Instructional scheduling for students to be on campus: Daily instruction would start for all students — in school or learning virtually — at 9 a.m. The last period would end at 12:45 p.m. Afternoons would be set aside for students who need assistance with the day’s material as well as tutoring, small group work and other needs that require time aside from regular instruction.
- Protocols for re-opening campus: A detailed explanation about how staffing assignments, staff training, and communication will occur. Once school is back in session, daily health screenings will occur on the bus and school staff will be watching for signs a student might be suffering from the virus. Parents will be asked to keep their children at home if they have such symptoms as chills or a fever of at least 100.4 degrees; shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, muscle aches, sore throat, headache, fatigue, runny nose or congestion, cough, vomiting, diarrhea or new loss of taste or smell.
- Planning chart for the district’s blended learning plan: This explains that state benchmarks and guidelines of the U.S. Centers for Disease and Control are recommended and that students need to be receiving instruction all four days — two days on campus and two days online. It also goes over where planning is at to date.
- A letter parents will be required to sign before their children can return to school: This acknowledgement and disclosure form spells out the responsibilities of not only parents but also also school staff.
Last week, members of Bullhead City Elementary School District approved plans for in-person school that included a start date of Sept. 28.
During their discussion, also last week, CRUHSD board members were leaning toward a much earlier start day: Aug. 24.
Superintendents for both CRUHSD and BCESD recommended starting in-person instruction after the end of the first quarter, which is Oct. 1.
The meeting will be at the Anderson Auto Group Fieldhouse, 3663 Bullhead Parkway. People are advised to wear face coverings to comply with a city proclamation meant to reduce the spread of COVID-19.
People who attend will also be asked to keep an adequate social distance of six feet.
This meeting won’t be streamed live.
