BULLHEAD CITY — The Colorado River Union High School District board will meet tonight at 6 o’clock.
The meeting will be streamed live on YouTube — https://youtu.be/sK3_gmi7bJE
Concerns about large gatherings furthering the spread of COVID-19 mean no members of the public will be allowed in the district’s meeting room again this month.
Comments for Call to the Public should be submitted in writing, either using the form on the agenda or as an email message, and returned before noon today to tmohn@crsk12.org or faxed to 928-219-3050.
Among topics expected to arise tonight: CRUHSD Supt. Todd Flora could provide an update about the final weeks of school during the statewide campus closure and talk about Class of 2020 graduation options.
This is the last day for CRUHSD graduating seniors and their families to respond to a Survey Monkey poll that asks them to express their graduation ceremony preferences.
Only graduates and family are allowed to participate in the poll.
Flora and other CRUHSD officials have met with student government leaders, campus administrators and other stakeholders to design a graduation ceremony that’s enjoyable while also following state and federal COVID-19 prevention guidelines.
Flora said last week that a decision could be announced before Labor Day.
Public records fee revision
A proposal to change the fees changed for public records requests would include no cost for the first 10 pages.
Subsequent amounts of material — from page 11 on — could result in charges for each page as well as substantial hourly charges for such inquiries.
Listed for CRUHSD board approval include such charges as $25 an hour for support staff time; $75 an hour for administrative staff time; and $150 an hour for legal review.
Also on the agenda:
- Decide whether to accept revisions in the Student Handbook for the upcoming academic year. One such change is in athletics registration and the other focuses on accepting eighth-grade algebra as a elective credit for students transferring to a CRUHSD campus.
- OK changes approved by teachers that will modify the 2019-20 Prop. 301 plan because of COVID-19.
- Consider whether to offer an orchestra class. The item stems from a request made during the CRUHSD board’s March meeting.
- Help the Arizona School Boards Association create its political agenda for the 2021 legislative session by coming up with ideas.
- Several executive session topics also are listed on tonight’s agenda.
