BULLHEAD CITY — The remaining four members of the Colorado River Union High School District couldn’t fill the vacant fifth seat Monday night.
Now it will be up to Mohave County Supt. of Schools Mike File — or perhaps the district voters — to do it.
Neither Carey Fearing nor Patrick Beck, two candidates interested in filling the vacancy left by the resignation of Donna Williamson earlier this month, were able to earn board approval during a special meeting Monday at the board office.
Fearing and Beck were among four candidates who made presentations before the board after filing paperwork before the deadline earlier in the day. Neither of the other two — former board member Laureen Davidson and Royanne Ortiz — were nominated. A motion to nominate Davidson died for a lack of second.
In addition to making presentations, the four candidates were, individually, questioned by members of the board.
After that process ended, the board entertained motions — and votes — on two candidates. Fearing and Beck each were nominated. Both received a 2-2 vote.
Unable to break that tie, the board, by state law, will give that opportunity to File. File will have the option of naming a replacement or leaving the seat vacant until the next election.
The next scheduled election for the school board is in 2020; Williamson’s term expires Dec. 31 of that year.
