BULLHEAD CITY — The Colorado River Union High School District board will hold a special meeting tonight at 6 o’clock to discuss a proposed change in insurance coverage for employees.
Discussion and possible action would follow an earlier recommendation by the Colorado River Area Health Benefit Trust to return to a Blue Cross/Blue Shield-based network effective July 1.
This network would be administered by a third party.
Because of current COVID-19 restrictions, the board meeting will be available to the public to watch on YouTube without a call to the public.
Employees were able to participate in the last several trust meetings regarding the possible insurance changes.
Some board members may watch remotely by videoconference or telephone.
Monday's link is https://youtu.be/O0hPCZDX4gw.
Additionally, there may be an executive session afterward regarding a separate personnel matter. The full agenda is available at https://go.boarddocs.com/az/cruhsd2/Board.nsf/Public.
The Bullhead City Elementary School District governing board is expected to hold a similar special meeting to discuss the same insurance transition soon. When that meeting will occur is still undecided, however.
