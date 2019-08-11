BULLHEAD CITY — The Colorado River Union High School District board will meet in Mohave Valley at River Valley High School at 7 p.m. Monday.
The high school is at 2250 E. Laguna Road and the meeting will be held in the school’s media center after a tour of the campus. Improvements to the media center are among bond-related projects that board members will be looking at there.
Costs to see athletic events at the Anderson Auto Group Fieldhouse could be approved during this meeting. The proposed cost to pay at the gate is $5 for students and $10 for adults. Senior citizens and active military members would receive a 50% discount off the adult price.
One person buying single season admission would pay $100; and single person yearly admission would cost $250.
A family of four single season pass would be $200 and a family of four yearly admission would be $500.
Employees of the Bullhead City Elementary, Mohave Valley Elementary and Colorado River Union High School districts as well as children age 4 or younger could get in for free.
A student athletic pass would be $40.
Online payers would be subject to a banking processing fee.
Cost to fulfill information requests
Board members will be asked to determine what the school district should charge for copies of such materials as board minutes, agendas, financial records, contracts, courses of study and statistical summaries. Cost per copy is currently 10 cents. Other materials are 35 cents per copy.
Free copies will be furnished if they are to be used in claims against the United States. Requests for material to be used for commercial purposes might be rejected if the superintendent considers it a misuse of the information.
The overall public right to know and freedom of information policy already was revised. This aspect of the policy is considered old business.
A list of other proposed policy revisions from the Arizona School Boards Association is new business and could receive first-reading approval from board members. These stem from actions taken during this year’s Arizona legislative session and some are noted here.
For example, No. 651 deletes language about public participation at board meetings that “may be misconstrued to allow content restrictions on speech during public participation,” according to the association’s list of suggestions.
No. 653 advises that clearer language was deemed necessary regarding staff ethics, specifically, “limitations on staff promoting beliefs and views about political, sectarian/religious, and personal areas of concern.” And No. 656 addresses staff participation in political activities: “Employees in their individual capacities may exercise their political liberties on property leased from the school for that purpose.”
No. 664 adds a high school graduation requirement of a minimum of one-half course credit in economics, including financial literacy and personal financial management.
The list also highlights the new requirement that school districts must create procedures to report violent incidents on campus, such as to parents, with No. 654.
Suicide awareness training for all school staff who deal with students in grades 6-12 is becoming mandatory under No. 663.
No. 667 spells out requirements that allow for cooperation between the district and a family as well as their physician regarding administering medicines to students.
Other items include:
- Considering whether to allow culinary students to attend the International Baking industry Expo at the Las Vegas Convention Center, Sept. 7-11. Students will receive work-based lab-hours for such tasks as assembling swag bags, organizing and arranging ingredients, washing dishes and distributing samples. They’ll also have opportunities to spend time with chefs during the event.
- Weighing whether to approve a field trip to Japan for 18 students through the Mohave High School Art Club during spring break in March 2021. Students will be able to experience that country’s art and culture and be required to keep an art journal as they visit locations in Tokyo, Kanazawa, Kyoto and Hiroshima. Cost to students: $4,376.
- Discussing the certified placement salary schedule.
