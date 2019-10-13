BULLHEAD CITY — Colorado River Union High School District Board member Donna Williamson will be resigning from the CRUHSD board tonight.
The CRUHSD meeting agenda lists the matter under “New Business” as “Discussion and acceptance of the resignation of Governing Board Member Donna Williamson.”
Williamson is married to Bullhead City Police Chief Brian Williamson. In her letter to the board, Donna Williamson cites a change in professional responsibilities as not allowing her to dedicate the time needed to be on the board.
Remaining board members also will decide how to proceed with seeking someone to fill the board opening. The term for the seat ends in December of 2020.
Before the regular meeting at 6 p.m. will be a workshop at 5:30 p.m. focusing on establishing an alcohol use policy and procedures at the Anderson Auto Center Fieldhouse for private and commercial groups renting out space there.
Both the workshop and meeting will be at the district office, 1004 Hancock Road.
During the workshop, CRUHSD board members will consider proposed policy and procedures allowing renters of space at the fieldhouse to consume alcohol under certain circumstances.
No alcohol, substance abuse or gambling are allowed at school and district functions.
Policy and procedures don’t exist yet for non-district events at the fieldhouse during which alcohol would be served, however, there was such an event held in September at the fieldhouse by a community group.
The procedures created for groups that pay for fieldhouse space would include having a representative of the facility at the event and ensuring the alcohol was consumed only inside the approved location being rented.
Renters who wish to sell or simply serve alcohol also would be required to do such things as: follow pertinent state and local rules regarding licenses and permits for serving alcohol; serve non-alcoholic alternative beverages; defray costs for security and law enforcement required while alcohol is being served; and pay for insurance as stipulated by the fieldhouse.
Renters also would have to allow for inspection of the event area by the Arizona Department of Liquor Control or police. The schools superintendent, general manager of the fieldhouse, police or security all would have the ability to stop or suspend service of alcohol at an event.
Ultimately, sale or service of alcohol would be subject to the district superintendent’s discretion, according to the procedure document that was supposed to be in effect as of Aug. 20.
This matter was discussed at September’s CRUHSD meeting but at that time board members decided to hold this workshop for further discussion.
Other items the CRUHSD board will consider during the regular meeting include:
- Possibly holding an executive session after the meeting regarding the independent Certified Public Accountant/Auditor after some public discussion. The matter is listed as “Old Business” with mention of a potential executive session for legal counsel.
- Allow an art club for CRUHSD Academy.
