BULLHEAD CITY — Pat Young, a member of the Colorado River Union High School District governing board since last year, has resigned, effective immediately.
No reason was given for the resignation.
Young had been a teacher and administrator in both CRUHSD and the Bullhead City Elementary School District for several decades. He retired in 2018, and ran for the CRUHSD school board that fall.
Under state law, Mohave County Supt. of Schools Mike File may appoint a replacement on his own or request school board input before choosing someone to serve the remainder of Young’s term, which runs through the end of 2022.
“Pat’s service to the board has been invaluable,” said CRUHSD Supt. Todd Flora. “He has helped look for common ground, and he’s been able to explain intricacies of district operations to other board members when questions have arisen. He will be missed.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.