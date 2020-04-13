BULLHEAD CITY — The Colorado River Union High School District board on Monday approved a resolution that spells out how the district will complete the school year now that all campuses across the state are closed at least until the fall because of the COVID-19 outbreak.
Board members approved the resolution with a 4-0 vote.
This school year ended for CRUHSD students on March 5 — but only for the purposes of grading performance. Students have until April 26 to turn in to their instructors any assignments that were due up to that point.
Flora said assignments continue being made by instructors for a good reason: so students can continue to learn.
Gov. Doug Ducey not only ordered the closures but also wanted Arizona’s students to keep up their educations.
Teachers will be working through May 21.
“We have to continue providing educational opportunities,” Flora said. “And we have done so.”
For example, staff had to ensure immediately that all of the district’s special needs students had available to them “a free and appropriate education.”
But there is another major challenge for the district, however.
“Keeping everyone connected,” Flora said.
Staff hasn’t been able to make contact with about 20% of families with students in CRUHSD schools.
After March 5, it became difficult to determine whether all CRUHSD students were receiving an equal education. Many families didn’t pick up laptop computers from the district that would have allowed their students to keep learning or simply complete assignments that had been due March 5 or earlier.
Families without internet service were urged to contact Suddenlink for free internet until late May. The district made it known that CRUHSD schools and local public libraries have Wi-Fi that can reach devices used in their parking lots so students could obtain the assignments and complete the work elsewhere.
Board member Lori Crampton relayed concerns expressed to her by some parents. They are wondering “why are we doing this?” if the later assignments don’t count toward a grade.
Board president Kerry Burgess explained that, while many parents are out of work right now because of the virus outbreak, local youths have an opportunity to “achieve and grow in these hard times.”
Parents, he also said, “need to reach out to the schools.”
Families who haven’t kept in contact with the district to find out whether their students have neglected to turn in assignments made up to March 5 will have a harder time arguing about their children’s grades later on.
This is because instructors are documenting all attempts they make to reach families and are using a variety of methods. The final contact attempt will be a letter requiring a signature on delivery, Flora said.
Grading, advancement and graduation are other topics covered by the wide-ranging resolution.
Burgess commended staff for their diligence and flexibility as requirements for operating the district changed frequently.
“I can’t imagine the things you’re doing on a daily basis,” Burgess said to Flora.
“It’s harder to run a school district without school than with school,” Flora replied.
How could the district allow for students next year with so many varied levels of learning? Flora suggested benchmark testing to determine what each student will require to continue excelling or to catch up.
This and myriad other issues related to the COVID-19 outbreak will be future board meeting topics.
The meeting was streamed live over YouTube for the public to watch, with a total of 46 unique users logging in. People weren’t able to leave online comments during the meeting but were encouraged to submit written comments ahead of it.
Only board members, Flora and a few key district employees attended the meeting to ensure no more than 10 people were together at the district office, as is stated in U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for meetings and gatherings. Everyone was seated far apart in an effort to maintain CDC-recommended social distancing.
