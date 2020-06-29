BULLHEAD CITY — After months of discussions about how to evaluate Colorado River Union High School District Supt. Todd Flora’s first year on the job, three of four board members voted to modify — and extended for up to two more years — Flora’s employment contract on Monday.
Flora officially started as CRUHSD superintendent on July 1, 2019, though he arrived in the community early to get to know the district and the communities it serves. His initial contract was for up to two years of employment as CRUHSD superintendent.
Details were discussed during executive session. The board vote was conducted after the discussion in open session.
Flora asked board members to remove his performance bonus. He said it didn’t seem appropriate to receive a bonus when most others aren’t receiving any similar work incentives. That school budgets might ultimately require significant cuts also made the bonus seem wrong, he said.
The board members were advised by legal counsel that a placeholder bonus amount of 1% needed to remain in the contract, said Board President Kerry Burgess.
A separation contract also was included for Flora that prorates a compensation payment that would come if he’s no longer employed by
the district before the new contract expires in three years.
“It’s in the financial best interest for the district,” Burgess said after the meeting. “It was an improved contract.”
Burgess also said that if he weren’t satisfied with Flora’s job performance that he wouldn’t have approved the document.
Board member Richard Cardone, who voted against the contract modifications, said he did so because at this point he wasn’t “comfortable with continuing a long-term contract.”
Governor’s new COVID-19 orders
Both CRUHSD and the Bullhead City Elementary School District had been scheduled to begin their upcoming 2020-2021 school years on July 29. Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey’s executive order on Monday proposes not opening campuses for in-person schooling until Aug. 17 at the earliest, though distance learning could begin before that date.
Both districts have task forces that created detailed plans for campus reopening next month that included three instructional forms: online, in-person and a combination of in-person and distance learning.
Now these groups are tasked with revising these plans for consideration and possible approval by their boards in July.
Ducey’s executive order came too late for members of both boards to discuss it during their meetings on Monday since it needed to be an agenda item for the open meeting.
Draft budgets get initial OK by boards
Both the CRUHSD and BCESD boards advanced draft budgets for the 2020-2021 fiscal year that begins July 1. The total budgets include all funding sources, including federal money and grants.
The final spending plans will be approved in August. Modifications are anticipated because of state legislative action and actual student enrollment totals at each of the schools.
The CRUHSD budget is slated to be nearly $15.4 million and the BCESD budget is planned for nearly $17.7 million.
BCESD proposes to add six custodians and six health assistants to work during the upcoming school year using grants from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act.
