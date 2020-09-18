BULLHEAD CITY — There was one item on the agenda for the Colorado River Union High School District board meeting on Thursday, so it went very fast.
But, although it was quick, there was still time for a volley of accusatory and dismissive comments while discussing — and eventually approving — a line of credit increase requested by Supt. Todd Flora.
The meeting was set after the board was unable to come to an agreement at Tuesday’s regular monthly board meeting.
The CRUHSD district already had a $1.5 million line of credit. Board Member Lori Crampton mentioned that this is typical of the school district over her past 10 years.
Flora had requested an increase of $500,000 (to a total of $2 million) as the district has had some shortcomings in income thanks in part to COVID-19. Between costs rising to adjust to COVID, and the loss of income at the Anderson Auto Group Fieldhouse from cancelled events because of the pandemic and restrictions, the district finds itself with an anticipated short-term funding gap of about $720,000.
On Tuesday, Crampton and Board President Kerry Burgess voted to increase the limit, while Carey Fearing and Richard Cardone voted against it.
Fearing and Cardone were asking for more information from the district’s attorney to clarify how the money can be allocated and can you use the money for both the fieldhouse expenses as well as the M & O or general fund for the district.
When the item was brought up, Crampton immediately motioned to approve it, but Cardone wanted to discuss it first. Cardone referenced an email from district Business Manager Roni Hart to Wade Stevens.
The email was regarding the increase and that Flora knew about it, but wasn’t sure if it was needed. Flora responded by saying that after going through his due diligence, he discovered it was needed, but it did have to be put on the agenda for approval.
Fearing questioned what would happen if projected income from grants and other sources didn’t come in. Flora replied that he had extensive experience with the entitlement grants and said it is guaranteed they would get the funds.
After seeing a lot of confusion on social media about why the vote was delayed two days, and whether this would impact the salaries of teachers and staff, Fearing took a moment to set the record straight for the large group in attendance.
“I feel it’s important to state that there is some confusion here,” said Fearing. “What was brought to us is an extension of the already approved $1.5 million to $2 million. Where do we decide to cap that? At what point do we say as a board that we don’t have money. What happens next year?”
“My recommendation will be based on enrollment and anticipated revenues,” answered Flora. “But I will tell you the nasty word that I would say is ‘cuts.’ I would come to the board first with approval to cut expenditures.”
Fearing then asked, again, if the district is able to use any profits from the Anderson Auto Group Fieldhouse to pay down the credit line or to fund the districts M&O fund. This was the request that Fearing has made before, including at Tuesday’s board meeting.
Flora was unsure and rather than making a decision, recommended that the board and he meet with the bond counsel and the district’s attorney to discuss.
“I can’t answer with 100% certainty and I’d rather not misinform the board,” said Flora. “I’d rather have bond counsel meet with you in a few weeks.”
Fearing explained to the audience that she was not trying to delay anything or holding payroll hostage.
“This was simply a delay so that I could do my due diligence and get the answers that I need to vote appropriately,” said Fearing.
Cardone agreed, adding that it didn’t make any sense to vote for an increase moments after hearing that there was a substantial mistake on the finances resulting in a large shortcoming.
Crampton closed out the evening by calling for less negativity on the board and was disappointed in board members questioning the leadership.
“For me, the students and their education is why we are here,” said Crampton. “But lately in our meetings we don’t see that. I hope we can see a direction here that it comes back to that.”
Ultimately, the item passed unanimously and the school district now has a $2 million credit line.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.