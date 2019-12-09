BULLHEAD CITY — The Colorado River Union High School District Governing Board started refining its superintendent evaluation process on Monday during a workshop completed before the regular board meeting.
About an hour of discussion resulted in getting about halfway through the lengthy evaluation form.
CRUHSD Supt. Todd Flora made it clear that the idea is for the board members to evaluate whomever is leading the district’s staff.
He frequently used “me” and “the superintendent” when talking to the board during the workshop.
“What the board wants is what I should create,” he explained.
And it should be a viable evaluation instrument for years to come, Flora emphasized.
He brought some examples of superintendent evaluation forms used in New York and New Jersey to help board members see what’s done elsewhere.
Among changes proposed so far are to have the board members use a numerical scale of 1 to 5 to rate the superintendent’s performance in an array of managerial areas. Locally, only “satisfactory” or “unsatisfactory” had been used to evaluate the superintendent’s performance. A wider-ranging scale is thought to be better targeted than the binary system, Flora said.
And board members agreed with his recommendation.
Board Member Richard Cardone suggested there be an option for members of the board to note that some areas aren’t applicable for them to rate because they don’t have the information necessary.
“If I don’t know, I don’t want to give you a score,” Cardone said, also noting that the idea is to not penalize the superintendent if a board member can’t be sure about making a specific judgment.
Board Member Kerry Burgess suggested that each topic have space for written comments if board members have thoughts they want to express.
Board President Lori Crampton agreed.
Various sections will be revised or updated.
A section titled “Personal Relations” now will be known as “Personnel Relations” — basically to correct a typographical error. There already is a section that focuses on “Personal and Professional Qualities.”
Flora officially started work at CRUHSD in July and won’t be fully evaluated until November of 2020.
He will start 2020 by meeting with staff of the district’s three high schools to talk about key issues and concerns. The students will leave school early Jan. 6.
Flora will report to the board about that event when the board meets on Jan. 13.
CRUHSD students want involvement
Mallory Moss, a student at River Valley High School, presented a plan for CRUHSD students to become more involved in board decisions.
Students Promoting Educational Advisement for Representatives is meant to help students “be more connected to the decision making process,” Moss explained.
“Students want to become more interested in school,” she said.
It’s believed that a higher level of student involvement in board decisions would result in decisions that take into account “insightful student perspectives and suggestions” while also “helping students learn leadership and public speaking skills,” Moss told board members.
There would be two students representing each of the three high schools at the board meetings, providing students’ thoughts about proposed board policies.
Four other students would represent the schools. All 10 would meet regularly with Flora.
“We used to have students here when I attended board meetings,” said Crampton. “I have no idea why it stopped.”
The goal is for the students to choose representatives and have them start attending board meetings in February.
Questions about new-hire paperwork
Cardone asked why paperwork in the board packet for three new workers didn’t have a date for when their fingerprint clearances were received by the district but did have a date written in for the board approving the hirings.
“People will think it’s rubber-stamped,” Cardone noted about the board approval date.
Flora said the people wouldn’t have been allowed to start work without being cleared to be around youths. He promised to look into the matter.
Cardone voted against the vouchers, payroll and personnel items because the new hires’ paperwork made him “feel uncomfortable.”
“In God We Trust” plaques
Board members accepted the donations of plaques with the national motto “In God We Trust” from representatives of Amazing Grace Fellowship in Fort Mohave.
About a dozen plaques will be placed at various locations, including each of the three high schools, the Anderson Auto Group Fieldhouse and district offices.
