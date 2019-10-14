BULLHEAD CITY — How much attorney-client privilege is too much?
That question was discussed at length by Colorado River Union High School District governing board members at Monday night’s meeting.
Board member Richard Cardone said that current CRUHSD policy inappropriately limits what the district’s attorney has to share with the board. In particular, he took issue with language that said recommendations made to the superintendent don’t have to be shared with board members unless a legal opinion is written.
“That gives the attorney and the superintendent an extra confidentiality the board doesn’t have,” he said. Similar language in the policy covers conversations between the board president and the attorney.
Cardone said he wanted to expand that to include all communications between legal counsel and the superintendent.
His motion to change district policy received no support from his peers and died for lack of a second.
Board President Lori Crampton said that the policy the CRUHSD has in place is used by every school district in Arizona. She said Cardone was incorrect in some points, including that the board president cannot independently contact the attorney for legal advice.
Board member Kerry Burgess said it was “draconian” to require the board to be apprised of every communication from a school district attorney to the superintendent or board president that is “not related to our governance.”
One example, he said, would be the superintendent seeking legal advice on a personnel matter that’s not yet at the stage of a board hearing.
“There are a lot of things you may not be considering that apply,” Burgess said.
The board also voted to accept the resignation of member Donna Williamson, who resigned because a change in her work assignment makes her unable to attend meetings.
Supt. Todd Flora will post the position for 10 business days, and the board will meet Oct. 28 to review résumés and letters of intent from prospective replacements.
The four remaining board members then will choose a name to forward to Mohave County School Supt. Michael D. File, who would make the official appointment.
The board rejected, 3-1, a proposal by the Arizona School Boards Association to reduce the threshold for changing a bylaw from two-thirds to a simple majority.
Member Pat Young cast the “yes” vote, saying that he hoped the move would put more pressure on the state legislature to address issues of concern to schools.
Cardone said that the change would have made “it easier to put forth a left-wing agenda.”
Also at the meeting:
• The board approved an arts club for CRUHSD Academy. The move allows the club to raise money and receive tax-credit donations. Principal Troy Heaton said that many students struggle to come up with participation fees.
• Mohave High School Principal Steve Lawrence named district transportation director William Bailey MHS’ employee of the month, citing his efforts in getting a visiting team home after its bus broke down, as well as his everyday duties of getting students safely to school and home and to school events.
• River Valley High School Principal Dorn Wilcox named Sam Zegler Evans student of the month. Evans is a three-sport athlete and student council member, he said, and always maintains a positive attitude.
“No matter what he does, there’s a smile on his face,” Wilcox said. “He just makes your day a great day to be at River Valley High School.”
