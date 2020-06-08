BULLHEAD CITY — Instructors, coaches and other employees at the Colorado River Union High School District will receive the full amount of money expected for their supplemental non-classroom responsibilities during the spring semester.
Board members decided by a 4-0 vote to pay employees their full stipends during at Monday’s meeting.
Statewide campus shutdowns began in March because of the COVID-19 pandemic and continued through the remainder of the school year, which ended in May. This is why district administration proposed reducing the employee stipends by 25%.
Earl Davis, an employee at Mohave High School affected by the pay reduction, asked why the governing board had to approve the original stipends but wasn’t involved with the decision to make the pay cuts.
Dozens of employees at Mohave and River Valley high schools were surprised to find the smaller stipends because there wasn’t any individual notice of the payroll modification. A couple of employees at the board meeting said they became aware of the reduction only once they looked at electronic bank statements.
About a dozen employees filed a pay grievance seeking the full stipend amounts owed to them. Board members opted to fully pay all of the coaches, advisors and others who oversee the activities.
It was far from unheard of for these employees to continue working with students during the shutdown, however. Communications with students continued by phone or electronic devices, such as advice on completing contest entries that needed to be delivered within deadlines created by event sponsors long before COVID-19 was a concern to most Americans, for example.
Some board members, Lori Crampton and Richard Cardone, voiced interest in hearing from some of the affected employees before entering into the scheduled executive session.
Having an employee representative in the executive session was ruled out because some of the time behind a closed door was to be spent discussing legal advice meant to protect the district, said Board President Kerry Burgess.
After one of the employees criticized Supt. Todd Flora for the stipend reduction, Board Member Pat Young said the criticism of Flora was offensive.
The employee apologized.
“We’ve never been in a situation like this,” Crampton said to the people in the meeting room — most of whom were MHS and RVHS employees — after the vote. “We were just trying to be fiscally responsible.”
Each of the stipends can be unique. The amount of effort, expertise and time devoted to each specific activity can vary — so can the compensation. Some employees will receive up to $1,000 or more to make up for the cuts.
However, some of the employees said the money wasn’t the main issue, it was the principal of the cuts.
The exact number of employees now due their remaining stipend isn’t known and no total dollar figure for the make-good payments was available Monday night.
In other business, the board members:
- Approved teaching a proposed drug education class, titled “Too Good for Drugs,” to students at CRUHSD Academy who have had a drug or alcohol issue.
- Approved contents of a document that will be used to evaluate Flora’s job performance.
