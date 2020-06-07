BULLHEAD CITY — The Colorado River Union High School District’s governing board meets at 6 p.m. today at Anderson Auto Group Fieldhouse.
This is the first time since mid-March that the public can participate in a CRUHSD board meeting. Social distancing guidelines for reducing the spread of COVID-19 will be observed.
No livestream of the meeting will occur because of the move to one of the conference rooms in the fieldhouse, according to the district.
CRUHSD Academy
Students at the CRUHSD Academy who have a drug or alcohol issue would be assigned a twice-a-week drug education class to be taught by the school counselor and a staff member of the Arizona Youth Partnership, which also provided a grant for the semester-long course.
The same grant paid for a counselor to be assigned to the campus, the staff report noted.
The Mendez Foundation’s teacher’s manual for “Too Good For Drugs” states that the program prepares youths to “make healthy choices and resist unhealthy behaviors in life, including bullying, fighting, and other aggressive behavior.”
The manual can be viewed online. It’s part of the CRUHSD board’s meeting packet.
Flora’s evaluation process begins
Board members will discuss and possibly accept the contents of the form they will use to evaluate the job performance of CRUHSD Supt. Todd Flora, who is approaching his first anniversary with the district on July 1.
The nine-page document will look at specific aspects of Flora’s performance such as instructional leadership, overall leadership skills, and how he deals with district staff, the community and governing board.
Flora’s contract is among executive session items listed on tonight’s board agenda.
Board members began working on an evaluation form last year during workshops.
In other scheduled business, the CRUHSD board will:
- Consider changes in fees charged for lab fees and other campus activities during the 2020-21 school year. Many of these fees are new or increasing, but some are being reduced.
- Discuss and possibly act on a stipend payment grievance by instructors and coaches against the district pro-rating those payments to March because of the COVID-19 campus closures.
