BULLHEAD CITY — The Board of Directors of the Colorado River Union High School District will look at how to evaluate the work performance of the district’s superintendent when it meets today in the Colorado River Schools Governing Board Room, 1004 Hancock Road.
The manner in which the board evaluates Supt. Todd Flora will be the focus of a CRUHSD board workshop that begins at 5:30 p.m.
Flora officially began his job as CRUHSD superintendent on July 1.
Broad topics that board members will consider when they rate Flora’s job performance include abilities shown while providing instructional leadership, professional development, personal relations, community and public relations, overall leadership, effectiveness of his relationship with the governing board, how well he oversees the district’s business and finance operations, how well he serves as administrator of the district’s facilities, buildings and grounds needs, and his personal and professional qualities.
Specific descriptions of tasks to be evaluated are recommendations from the Arizona School Boards Association:
- How well does the superintendent ensure that education programs “reflect needs of students in the community, as well as the latest effective educational research” ?
- Is the superintendent seeing that all personnel are “treated fairly, without favoritism or discrimination, while insisting on the performance of duties” ?
- Does the superintendent advise the board “on items requiring action with appropriate recommendations based on thorough study and analysis” ?
- Has the superintendent demonstrated the ability to defend “principle and conviction in the face of pressure and partisan influence” ?
Board members spent time in October talking about how to evaluate the superintendent during a recent workshop when they took stock of the district’s condition in a variety of areas, as well as their own performance as a governing board.
The board’s regular meeting starts at 6:30 p.m., during which time the board will consider how to carry out that evaluation next year.
The actual evaluation process will occur during an executive session. Board members are asked to provide details in writing about why any specific responsibility of the superintendent is thought to have been carried out in a such a way that the board considers the superintendent’s performance of that responsibility as “unsatisfactory.”
Other business during the regular meeting includes:
- Discussing — and possibly taking action — on a recent request that each of the school campuses have the national motto “In God We Trust” on display. Local clergy approached the board in November and requested that they find a way to display the motto. The State of Arizona doesn’t require display of the motto at school campuses.
- Talking about, then potentially approving, revision of the 2019-2020 fiscal year budget. Changes in the budget approved this summer are necessary for such reasons as a difference in estimated and actual number of students attending school in the district and whether there have been changes in state education rules since the budget was approved, according to staff.
