BULLHEAD CITY — The Colorado River Union High School District Board will meet today at the district office, 1004 Hancock Road.
A 5:30 p.m. workshop will come before the 6:30 p.m. meeting. The workshop will be a continuation of the board’s work on the process for evaluating Supt. Todd Flora, who officially started in his position July 1.
Flora’s actual evaluation won’t occur until late in 2020.
Flora’s presentation to the district’s instructional staff on Jan. 6, titled “2020 Vision,” will be among topics he’s scheduled to talk about during the meeting.
New business for the board during its regular meeting includes considering adding a position for a summer intern coordinator. The part-time position would be for 32 hours total — four hours each week.
A teacher with career and technical education training is sought for the job.
The original plan was for just 10 students in that CTE internship program.
The district’s partnership last year with the Tri-state Youth Internship and Leadership resulted in 25 students going through the program, however.
Some of those students found employment through their CTE internships.
This coming summer, the program is expected to have even more students involved, according to the staff report.
Darolene Brown, CRUHSD’s curriculum director, handled the program last year by working off the clock during her summer break.
The board also will consider the 2020-2021 school year calendar.
Old business includes potential approval of the intergovernmental agreements between CRUHSD and the Bullhead City Elementary School districts for an array of tasks such as administration, purchasing and transportation.
Also returning are some items related to use of the Anderson Auto Group Fieldhouse: A community use agreement and rules on types of advertising that can be posted there.
