BULLHEAD CITY — More than half of Monday’s meeting of the Colorado River Union High School District Board was spent with the board members cloistered in executive session.
For example, one of the matters listed for closed-door discussion now will be discussed publicly at a future date: Geoffrey Tubbs, the Colorado River Schools’ director of special services, will have the opportunity to challenge an administrative recommendation that he receive a statement of charges.
Tubbs, who has been on paid administrative leave, is allowed to have an open hearing if he chooses.
CRUHSD board member Richard Cardone said, however, he would recuse himself because of “a lack of confidence in the superintendent.”
Material provided to the public stated that one result could be Tubbs not receiving another contract for employment.
Board members took legal advice and discussed Tubbs’ employment status during the closed session.
Another discussion centered on communication between district administrators and the board. Specific topics weren’t disclosed.
Board members did come back briefly to announce they would be discussing “employment matters” — one of the areas a school board can talk about away from the public.
After executive session discussion about a change in language to Anderson Auto Group Fieldhouse usage policy, the board voted unanimously to make the change, which CRUHSD Supt. Todd Flora said should have been different and that the fault was his that it came to the board that way.
At their January meeting, board members approved a community use agreement and rules on posting of advertisements during third-party events at the fieldhouse. The new wording in question wasn’t immediately available.
