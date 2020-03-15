BULLHEAD CITY — Even though Colorado River Schools won’t be in session for the next two weeks after Gov. Doug Ducey and State Schools Supt. Kathy Hoffman announced that all schools in Arizona will close to help with control of the COVID-19 (novel coronavirus), the Colorado River Union High School District board is slated to meet today at the district office, 1004 Hancock Road.
A workshop about curriculum and test scores is scheduled today at 5:30 p.m. and the regular meeting starts at 6:30 p.m.
Among New Business items is a request to allow the Arizona Rangers Mohave Company No. 26, a volunteer, non-commissioned civilian police auxiliary organization, onto River Valley High School property.
All Rangers are “weapon-qualified” through the Arizona Peace Officers Standards and Training Board and were required to graduate from the Arizona Ranger Training Academy.
Their entry onto RVHS would be on the approval of the school administrator or school principal.
The Rangers would be carrying weapons — part of their uniform — as authorized by Arizona Revised Statute 13-3112.
An Arizona Rangers document included in the CRUHSD board’s meeting information packet, titled “Authorization for School Patrols and Functions,” states that the Rangers would be allowed to patrol and safeguard students, faculty, campus and property.
The contract also says the Rangers can “respond to and deter threats but will not have direct student involvement regarding discipline matters unless an emergency arose where there was direct bodily harm to students or faculty.”
Further, the Rangers would be allowed to assist with detaining any individual who creates a disturbance on the campus “pending the arrival of the Sheriff’s Office.”
CRUHSD won’t be held responsible for actions by the Rangers, also according to the document.
Mohave High School has a school resource officer. RVHS, however, lost funding for a Mohave County Sheriff’s Office deputy a couple of years ago.
There are 13 sworn Rangers and one associate with the Mohave Company, which was chartered in Kingman on April 9, 2013.
While the Arizona Rangers have roots going back to the mid-19th century and were modeled after the Texas Rangers, the modern volunteer organization has been in existence since the late 1950s.
The board member packet provides references from representatives of law enforcement agencies around the state, including a copy of the $5 million insurance liability policy the Rangers carry. Go to www.crsk12.org and go to the About Us menu and choose Governing Board. Most recent meeting agendas and minutes can be obtained by clicking on the BoardDocs link and are listed on that separate page.
The board agenda also allows for approval of the Rangers item after discussion.
Other items on the agenda include:
- Possible relocation of CRUHSD Academy from Coyote Canyon to the A-Wing at River Valley High School beginning next school year.
- Potential revision of records request policy.
(0) comments
