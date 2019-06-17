BULLHEAD CITY — The Colorado River Union High School District board on Monday approved a proposed expenditure budget of $12.1 million for the 2019-2020 fiscal year.
Still to be decided is employee pay. During a separate workshop before the meeting, board members discussed employee raises and how to approach them this time around. Suggested pay for teachers this coming year would be an average of $45,127. This year’s average is $43,813.
The year-to-year raise proposal would be 3% and it is the figure used in the draft budgeting that composes the expenditure total at this point.
Board members still don’t have all needed information to make their final decision about pay increases. The last districtwide student count won’t be ready for at least a couple of weeks. The district’s online academy still is in session.
Pay levels for all incoming teachers still aren’t unknown, as the new hires will be starting with varying levels of skill and education. Some will have more responsibilities than others.
The state education budget suggested 5% raises but insurance costs are on the rise. The district will use a portion of that raise to make the difference.
Board president Lori Crampton explained that state officials also wanted to provide heavier emphasis this coming year on classroom needs.
“I would prefer to give everyone 5% raises,” she said before noting that it likely wouldn’t be possible.
She said she knows someone who moved back to the area but “can’t find an affordable place to live.”
Staff will provide the board members with a breakdown of how raises were given out and in what categories in both districts.
Pay will be taken up during the next CRUHSD board meeting on July 5.
The budget needs to be finalized by July 15.
On-campus project
Resident Larry Tunforss asked the board to move quickly in moving the Mohave High School security office into the area where the library is now. The library would be relocated to a different space on campus as well.
While this change on campus didn’t happen during the last school year, “I’m surprised the (Anderson Auto Group) Fieldhouse was built from the ground up in a year,” Tunforss commented.
Board members asked for a timeline on this and other similar projects in the works, which also includes work to water infrastructure at River Valley High School.
ASBA policy recommendations
The Arizona School Board Association’s recent policy advisories were also discussed by the board. They lingered for a bit on the district’s HIV/AIDS education recommendation to remove any wording that bars discussion about homosexuality. The area is referred to as Family Life Education.
A couple of board members expressed concern about discussing “sexual lifestyles.”
“Should we have a policy that we don’t promote any sexual lifestyle?” asked board member Kerry Burgess.
A staff member explained to the board that the overall focus of the program is to “promote healthy relationship.”
“There’s nothing in the curriculum that anyone would find offensive,” Crampton said.
Such topics as not allowing one’s self to be abused in a relationship are heavily included, she said.
New class offering
River Valley High School will offer a new elective course in Film Appreciation.
Parents will have to approve their children watching any “R”-rated material. However, there is only one clip that falls under that category
from “The Matrix,” said instructor Erik Johsnon.
It would be offered for one period a semester. And there will be some hands-on assignments, such as a try at voiceover work, but nothing assigned would require expensive equipment purchases. There will be some essays — Johnson is an English teacher.
Bye, bye to Benje
CRUHSD board members met for the last time with outgoing Supt. Benje Hoostra, who is retiring at the end of the month.
“I love his increasing sense of humor now that he’s decided to retire,” Crampton joked, after she became a little emotional highlighting Hookstra’s keen interest in the students.
Incoming Supt. Todd Flora came to the meeting and thanked the board for giving him time to transition into his new job, which begins July 1.
