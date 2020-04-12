BULLHEAD CITY — The Colorado River Union High School District Board will meet by videoconference at 6 p.m. today.
The meeting is being conducted this way because of U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines that no more than 10 people should gather in one place, according to CRUHSD staff.
Member of the public won’t be allowed inside the district building. Some board members will be participating by telephone and there will be a minimum number of school district personnel at the meeting site.
Board members will be asked to approve a proclamation about the Colorado River Schools being closed for the remainder of the academic year. All schools across the state were closed by order of Gov. Doug Ducey and Supt. of Public Instruction Kathy Hoffman because of the COVID-19 outbreak.
Included in the packet are various existing policies and portions of Arizona Revised Statutes to help demonstrate how the district intends to close out this year, such as what work students’ grades will be based on and what requirements will be for high school graduation.
The video link to watch the meeting is at www.youtube.com/watch?v=mQ7rkXfyNYY
The deadline for submitting written comments has been extended to noon today. This is to allow people to see the agenda and comment on what the board will focus on tonight.
Written comments will be read into the record and need to be faxed to 928-219-3050 or emailed to tmohn@crsk12.org by the noon deadline.
A form is linked to the board meeting section of the CRUHSD website, www.crsk12.org (or www.crsk12.org/about_us/governing_board/meeting_minutes_agendas/colorado_river_union_high_school_district). Click on the phrase “Request to Address the Governing Board Form.”
Other items on the board’s agenda pertain to district vouchers, payroll and personnel.
Arizona Open Meeting Law will be followed.
