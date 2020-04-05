BULLHEAD CITY — It’s critical that all parents and students stay connected during the next few weeks as Colorado River Union High School District staff grade for the second semester. The deadline is approaching: All students’ assignments need to be completed and submitted to teachers by April 26.
Teachers will be reaching out to all students by telephone, email and by the U.S. Postal Service to interact with their students.
Effective immediately, teachers will close out their grade books to reflect student grades through March 5 — the last day students were in class.
Teachers will be contacting all students who have make-up work to submit. This will include any and all assignments up to and including the March 5 deadline.
Assignments given after March 5 will not be included in grading, but must continue to occur in order to meet the requirements spelled out by Gov. Doug Ducey and the Arizona Department of Education to help close the education gaps for the coming school year.
Teachers will continue accepting assignments made before March 5. However, all assignments are due by April 26.
For Mohave Community College dual enrollment classes: MCC has required that all dual enrollment classes and grading continue until May 11 at 4 p.m.
For Advanced Placement classes: Students will be able to take their exams online. AP teachers will give their students resources to assist with this exam.
For seniors: The Arizona Civics test must be completed as a state graduation requirement and will be available online. Students should direct their questions to their guidance counselor.
Parents need to check their ParentVue accounts to ensure that their information is up to date because teachers will be contacting them.
For students, information will be sent to school emails, and not to personal email accounts. So be sure to monitor @crsk12.org email accounts.
Parents are being asked to telephone their students’ school between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays. Leave a message for the teacher being contacted.
These grading procedures do not apply to CRUHSD Academy. Its online curriculum is separate and has been ongoing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.