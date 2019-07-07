BULLHEAD CITY — The Colorado River Union High School District Board of Directors will hold a public hearing when it meets at 6:45 p.m. Monday to accept comment about the $12.1 million budget for 2019-2020 fiscal year.
The meeting will be at the CRUHSD District Office, 1004 Hancock Road.
The board is scheduled to discuss and potentially approve employee pay increases before adopting the budget, which is supposed to be ready by July 15.
Board members decided to wait on deciding how much to increase employee pay because they didn’t have all of the information needed in June. For example, student counts weren’t complete at the point.
The budget draft discussed at that time uses a 3% rate of increase for calculation. Now that new CRUHSD Supt. Todd Flora has started work full time, he might have thoughts about it.
New employees with varying levels of education and experience will be compensated depending on their individual backgrounds. And STEP increases are separate for those employees who are eligible.
The state education budget suggested 5% raises but insurance costs are on the rise. The district will use a portion of that raise to make up the difference.
ASBA policy recommendations
There will be further discussion and second reading concerning recent policy recommendations from the Arizona School Board Association. Board members will consider whether to update district policies as they relate to these areas.
For example, the state legislature approved and the governor signed off on removing a long-time state rule barring the discussion of homosexuality during HIV/AIDs education.
Board members heard from a staff member at a previous meeting that the district’s policy doesn’t mention homosexuality — meaning that a policy change might not be required.
Another of these topics includes new rules for establishing residency within the district. Policy must be based on where a student lives and not their citizenship or immigration status. The ASBA advisory provides a list of valid forms of identification that could help a family show the child lives in the district.
Also, there’s a new rule that districts must avoid “denying access or creating delays in providing public information regarding records which are not restricted for release.”
Pre-meeting workshop
Before their regular meeting, board members will make a visit to Mohave High School at 5:45 p.m. Monday to see the areas slated for improvements using money from a $35 million voter-approved bond measure. That bond provided money for construction of the Anderson Auto Group Fieldhouse as well as various projects at MHS and River Valley High School.
At MHS specifically, the bond is paying for a new reception area and office, renovating the administrative offices — which would become a new media technology center-internet cafe (library) — and the resurfacing of the athletic track.
The track has been resurfaced. Work is ongoing on the library and administration projects.
Concern about security of the campus also came up last month. A resident wanted to know when the work on the buildings would be finished because moving the security office to where the library is now would improve that aspect of campus operations. Security and administration functions will be in the location where the library has been. The library will be situated where administration has been.
Board members were told this work was being done when classes aren’t in session to lessen the disruption construction can cause.
They asked staff for a project timeline.
