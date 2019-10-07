BULLHEAD CITY — Several thousand students from 11 Tri-State area public, charter and private schools will have the chance to meet with dozens of college, trade school, military and career professionals at Colorado River Union High School District’s sixth annual College and Career Expo on Tuesday at the Anderson Auto Group Fieldhouse.
Mohave Community College is both a participant and a partner. This is the first time the annual expo has been held at CRUHSD’s Fieldhouse.
A free “parent college prep boot camp” will held at the Fieldhouse from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. and will focus on college application assistance, college prep exam courses, financial aid information and more.
“We are very excited to partner with CRUHSD and help provide students throughout the region such a great opportunity to see the options available to them,” said MCC President Dr. Stacy Klippenstein. “Whether it’s an associate’s degree or a skills certificate, students will need education and training after high school to secure themselves higher paying careers. This expo is the perfect place for them to get started.”
Participating schools include Academy of Building Industries, CRUHSD Academy, Fox Creek Junior High, Laughlin Junior/Senior High, Mohave Accelerated Learning Centers, Mohave High, Mohave Valley Junior High, Montessori School, Needles High and River Valley High.
The daytime portion is open only to students, whose schools will provide transportation. The evening session is open to parents and students. Both are part of National College Application Week, which includes more than just colleges. The following day, students will receive assistance with applications to colleges, community colleges (including non-degree certificate programs), universities and trade schools.
Klippenstein and CRUHSD’s career-technical education director Gina Covert both noted the importance of filling out a Free Application for Federal Student Aid. It can mean the difference between scholarships, grants and free or low-cost education vs. college debt.
Students attending the College and Career Expo have information and waivers for parents and guardians.
Additional details about the Parent College Prep Boot Camp is posted on CRUHSD and MCC websites (crsk12.org and Mohave.edu) and social media.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.