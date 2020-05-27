BULLHEAD CITY – Now that plans are being completed for three high school graduations at the Colorado River Union High School District’s Anderson Auto Group Fieldhouse, school officials are reminding graduating seniors, their family members, faculty and staff about health and safety guidelines from the State of Arizona.
The Arizona Department of Health Services has released guidance for graduations, based upon guidelines from the U.S. Centers of Disease Control and Prevention, tailored to fit state needs.
Mohave County’s Department of Public Health also supports the guidance.
Limited attendance and social distancing will be in place for the CRUHSD Academy, River Valley High School and Mohave High School graduations June 4-6.
CRUHSD Academy will begin its ceremony at 7 p.m. on June 4; River Valley High School will start its ceremony at 7 p.m. on June 5; and Mohave High School will begin its ceremony at 6 p.m. June 6.
Among the key elements of the graduation guidance:
- Stay home if sick;
- Stay at least six feet away from other attendees; seating placement will maintain at least six feet between attendees from different households;
- Avoid attending mass gatherings such as graduations if you are at higher risk for severe illness; that includes adults 65 and older and people of any age who have serious underlying medical conditions;
- Do not touch your eyes, nose or mouth;
- After leaving the event, use hand sanitizer; when you get home, wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds;
- Respect others’ choice not to attend or participate;
- The CRUHSD board has followed ADHS and CDC guidelines by limiting the number of guests each graduate may bring;
- All three graduations will be livestreamed for those who can’t attend in person or choose not to;
- CRUHSD is recommending the use of cloth face coverings; those should not be placed on children two and youngeer, anyone who has trouble breathing, or anyone who is incapacitated or otherwise unable to remove the cover without assistance;
- Employees and volunteers will have special health and safety training before the graduations;
- In between each ceremony, the Fieldhouse will be cleaned and disinfected, including frequently touched services such as (but not limited to) seats, doorknobs, restrooms and tables.
The school district and individual schools will provide updated information as it becomes available to students and families.
Details also will be updated on the Colorado River Schools Facebook page as well as the CRS website at crsk12.org
