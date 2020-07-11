BULLHEAD CITY — Students in the Colorado River Union High School District will begin the new academic year on the start date originally planned: July 29.
Board members met Saturday to consider when to start the semester and decide what type of instruction would work best for CRUHSD students, their families and school employees. More than 60 people were at the meeting held during the afternoon at the Anderson Auto Group Fieldhouse.
Questions and comments flowed freely as CRUHSD Board President Kerry Burgess led the discussion and used a white board for note taking.
Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey last month ordered schools across the state to keep school campuses closed in response to the statewide surge of cases. There also has been a substantial local spike in the number of people contracting the virus.
Teachers are ready to start online instruction on July 29. They’ve prepared four weeks of online lessons so far. A hybrid plan would come next and has a current starting date expected to be Aug. 17, based on Ducey’s statewide order as well as how the community is handling the virus by that time.
Ducey reacted to COVID-19 last spring by ending the school year early so students and staff wouldn’t have to risk contracting the virus and spreading it throughout the community.
That ended up not allowing students to fulfill their educational capabilities, said one parent.
“Things fell far short of educating our kids,” the man said. “Make sure we have a better plan.”
CRUHSD Supt. Todd Flora responded by saying that during the ensuing months “we have done so much to improve our options.”
Burgess then noted that teachers won’t accept students submitting “less than quality work” to fulfill online course requirements.
Official grading ended in March, though students were urged to keep studying remotely until the end of the school year so they would be somewhat prepared for this year. Not all families took advantage of it, however.
Ducey’s order allows districts to start school before Aug. 17 if offerings are done online with no in-person learning until then — unless COVID-19’s status as a public health threat changes, Flora and others emphasized.
Because of the virus, educators have become more flexible themselves. Conditions during the last school year changed at the drop of a hat, Flora explained.
Board members also opted to have CRUHSD campuses offer courses described as hybrid-flexible, sometimes called HyFlex for short.
The idea of a hybrid plan is to ensure that as the school year progresses the schedule can be modified to accommodate educational needs based on the number of COVID-19 illnesses in the community. Parents can keep their teenagers home if they are concerned about the virus being brought home — especially if someone at the residence is at high risk for complications related to the virus.
Other options were proposed but not viewed as favorably.
Delaying the start of the school year until October was presented.
“I’m very much against a delayed start,” said Amy Nelson, a parent. “My son has been away from learning for too long.”
Another idea was to offer all classes online.
Burgess said the best quality instruction requires some time spent face to face between each teacher and student.
Most parents, teachers and even students were willing to begin the school year online this month and wait to see whether it was feasible to have students return to campus as soon as mid-August.
Another hybrid idea was to have half of the students attend school two days a week, such as Monday and Wednesday, and the other half of the student population go to school each Tuesday and Thursday. Online learning and assignments to be completed outside of class would compose the rest of students’ school time.
Cameron Pruett, a music teacher at Mohave High School, told board members the assigning of on-campus days would have to be done carefully and allow for exceptions if the students are assigned days on campus based on which letters starts each of their names.
Singing and musical instruction requires correct proportions of students with specific skills to practice in a meaningful way, for example, he said.
Safety concerns also were discussed. Kevin Greene, who teaches English, said he would be “reluctant about any model that doesn’t abide by CDC guidelines.”
While Burgess said face-to-face is the best form of student-teacher interaction, there are some students who might be afraid to go back to campus. Some parents also might be afraid to send their children back.
Some teachers are in high-risk groups. Students might have high-risk relatives living with them, such as grandparents.
Board members and district officials said the need to balance the needs of so many segments of the community is important, which is what will occur as plans are honed.
CRUHSD Academy, which is an online instruction campus, will expand to allow for more students not able to attend Mohave and River Valley high schools.
COVID-19 could significantly slow its transmission and allow for students to return to a familiar form of education. In the meantime, staff will check students’ temperatures as they enter campus, keeping adequate social distance; hand sanitizing, as well as cleaning and sanitizing classrooms between class periods, are among other precautions for a return to campus.
Staff also will be taking precautions and possibly wearing not only masks but also personal protective equipment.
Burgess stressed that no matter how many precautions are taken, some people still will contract the virus.
Staff will take time during school registration to find out whether each student’s family has adequate equipment and internet to start the semester, and help families be technologically prepared if they aren’t.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.