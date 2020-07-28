BULLHEAD CITY — The Colorado River Union High School District again is participating in the National School Lunch and School Breakfast Programs.
As part of the programs, healthy meals are offered every school day on each campus even though campuses remain closed to students.
Students may qualify for free or reduced meals at Mohave, River Valley and CRUHSD Academy high schools. Breakfast is normally $1.75 and lunch is $3.25. Reduced prices are 30 cents for breakfast and 40 cents for lunch.
Drive-through food service will begin today with breakfast and lunch handed out from 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. on all regularly scheduled school days. At Mohave, meals will be available in the north parking lot along Hancock Road at the sliding gate adjacent to T Wing. At River Valley and CRUHSD Academy, meals will be available near the front of the school on Laguna Road. A student’s ID badge or ID number will be required, including if a parent picks up the meals.
Meal service may return to normal settings after it is determined that campus buildings safely can reopen for students.
Qualifications for children to receive free or reduced price meals include: belonging to a household whose income is at or below the Federal Income Eligibility Guidelines, belonging to a household that receives public assistance, or if the high school student is homeless, migrant, runaway, or is being fostered.
Household size and income criteria are used to determine eligibility for free and reduced-price benefits if the household does not receive assistance or the children are not in the other categories mentioned. Children can get free or reduced-price meals if the household’s gross income falls at or below the limits on the Federal Income Eligibility Guideline chart, which is posted on the CRUHSD website (www.crsk12.org).
CRUHSD officials encouraged parents who have not yet done so to complete eligibility forms for free or reduced meal benefits in school offices or at www.crsk12.org/cms/one.aspx?portalId=9253373&pageId=30902432. That same page also has the entire public notice with all guidelines, explanations, eligibility criteria and additional details.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.