BULLHEAD CITY — The Colorado River Union High School District governing board will hold a special meeting Saturday morning so that local stakeholders can share ideas about high school reopenings.
Saturday’s public meeting begins at 9 a.m. in the classrooms/conference rooms at CRUHSD’s Anderson Auto Group Fieldhouse, 3663 Bullhead Parkway. Social distancing will be in place, and the district will comply with Bullhead City’s guidelines for masks in public places.
Following a lunch break, the school board’s regular July meeting is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. It has been moved from a weeknight to a Saturday so that more people may attend.
The agendas for both the special meeting and the regular meeting will be posted online by Friday.
If attendance warrants, the meeting will move from the classroom into the fieldhouse bleachers, with social distancing still in place.
Since Gov. Doug Ducey’s executive order in March closing schools, a task force of CRUHSD administrators and faculty members has explored the various state guidelines to reopen. An updated executive order last month prohibits in-person classes before Aug. 17, subject to an extension. However, the school year could start on schedule July 29 with online distance learning, transitioning to either in-person or hybrid classes when the state lifts restrictions. The school board must vote on any reopening plans recommended by the task force or suggestions provided by members of the public.
Saturday morning’s special meeting will focus on short- and long-term CRUHSD goals. The afternoon session will focus on the campus reopenings as they align to the goals, as well as potential calendar changes and other opening options.
“Discussion and input are encouraged and public participation is extremely welcome,” said CRUHSD Supt. Todd Flora. He reiterated that several unknowns beyond the district’s control still must be finalized. All Arizona public schools are awaiting one or more special sessions of the state legislature, which could determine revised school finance funding levels. The second is pending action by the U.S. Senate on the next round of COVID-19 relief legislation, which has been pushed back to late July.
Mohave High School in Bullhead City and River Valley High School in Mohave Valley are the most impacted of the district’s three schools. CRUHSD Academy, the district’s non-traditional high school, is primarily online, and its classes can begin uninterrupted as scheduled this month, pending school board approval.
