BULLHEAD CITY — In-person learning is slated to begin Monday, Sept. 28, in the Colorado River Union High School District, its board members decided Monday night.
Board members last week instructed staff to prepare for a return to in-person learning as of Monday. Board President Kerry Burgess, attending by telephone, explained that the Blended Learning plan was only a temporary solution so students can get back to school.
That plan was created by the district and called for students to be on campus two days a week and spend the other two days at home receiving online instruction. Teachers were to be instructing both groups simultaneously.
That is no longer the plan. In-person will bring back all students whose families want them back on campus.
The original recommendation by CRUHSD Supt. Todd Flora had been to begin in-person instruction at the beginning of October. Board members, however, wanted to have students back as soon as was feasible.
The idea Flora and other staff members presented was to begin allowing about half of the district’s students in school Mondays and Wednesdays and the other half there Tuesdays and Thursdays. When they weren’t on campus they would continue online learning.
Some classes have more than 30 students — most instructional areas within the district can hold only about 15 students under the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guideline that calls for 6 feet of space between groups of people gathered indoors. That caused some concerns about whether there would be adequate space for students in those classes to be situated far enough apart to reduce transmission of COVID-19.
Board member Lori Crampton talked at length about it. At one point, she asked teachers in the audience to raise their hands if they had more than 30 students.
Quite a few hands went up.
The community hasn’t yet met all three of the recommendations of the Arizona Department of Health Services. CRUHSD board members said last week one of the recommendations was too stringent: two weeks of diagnostic COVID-19 test positivity below 7%.
Parents who want to have their children continue online learning will have that option, Flora emphasized.
While some board members said teachers, for example, didn’t feel included in the decision-making process, Flora pointed out that there have been a variety of opportunities for employees, parents and students to say their piece about how the district should proceed.
Flora also said he’s willing to bring together a task force so more people can have a say in how in-person instruction should be carried out.
“We need time, we need patience and understanding that it can’t be flipped overnight,” said Flora.
However, he said, every group has been pretty much evenly divided about reopening the schools.
Board members also opted to disregard the Arizona School Risk Retention Trust recommendation that anyone who becomes sick with the virus complete two tests that come back negative.
Board member Richard Cardone pointed out that the CDC doesn’t require such a thing for people to return to their workplaces. He said each person’s physician should make that decision.
CRUHSD and Bullhead City Elementary School District follow prescribed metrics and guidelines to ensure safety of students, staff and their family members while they are on any of the campuses. The trust is a property, liability and workers’ compensation insurance co-op funded by its members — public school districts and community colleges.
The trust also recommended the district ask parents who bring their children back to school for in-person instruction to sign an assumption of risk form. Such an agreement wouldn’t prevent legal action against the district if children end up with COVID-19 after returning to school but would help keep the cost down for the district.
Other related matters, such as daily health screenings, also were approved by the board.
The BCESD board last week decided to start in-person learning on Sept. 28.
This school year began July 29 in both districts with online learning.
Board member Carey Fearing was among those who stressed that it was important for the district to have a Plan B ready should conditions change.
