BULLHEAD CITY — The Colorado River Union High School District board will be meeting at 6:30 p.m. Monday at the Anderson Auto Group Fieldhouse, 3663 Bullhead Parkway.
CRUHSD staff anticipate that Supt. Todd Flora will provide an update about the district’s plans to reopen campuses for in-person instruction during his report to the board.
The lengthy meeting includes several executive session topics, including setting goals for the superintendent during this school year.
Board members started this goal-setting process months ago by creating a document to reflect their priorities.
With this item, there is the potential for board action during open and executive session.
Other executive session items include the status of a procurement complaint with Arizona Attorney General’s office that pertains to a matter from before Flora’s tenure as CRUHSD superintendent, as well as discussion about “self-reporting potential open meeting law issue.”
Both of these items could require board action.
With the resignation last week of Pat Young, the other board members will have to choose a new board clerk.
Sexual harassment
The Arizona School Boards Association has suggested changes to sexual harassment regulation.
A timeline for filings is included.
Policy modifications include noting that Title IX not only mandates that there be no discrimination, exclusion or denial of benefits on the basis of sex. In May, a definition of sexual harassment was added to Title IX, along with detailed procedures spelling out how school districts must respond to such allegations.
Title IX has been part of federal civil rights law since 1972 and centers on education.
These are ASBA policy advisories Nos. 677 and 678.
Among other recommendations is to choose and train a Title IX coordinator and instruct staff on the reporting requirement of Title IX sexual harassment.
There will be a pre-meeting board workshop at 5:30 p.m. focusing on finances.
Masks and social distancing are required to reduce the spread of the novel coronavirus.
Other ASBA policy matters
There are second readings for earlier ASBA policy recommendations submitted to the board.
Policy advisories Nos. 672-676 include regulations about wearing of face coverings, requiring students, staff and visitors to wear protective eye devices while various activities are occurring, and establishing Sandra Day O’Connor Civics Celebration Day (which will not require students have another day off from school).
Technology IGA
The board could approve an intergovernmental agreement between CRUHSD and the Bullhead City Elementary School District.
Monday’s meeting will be open to the public as well as streamed live. The meeting can be seen through either the CRUHSD Board or CRUHSD Field House accounts on YouTube.
