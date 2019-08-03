BULLHEAD CITY — New Colorado River Union High School District Supt. Todd Flora will hold his first informal monthly meeting Monday night for interested community members.
The meeting will be from 6 to 7 p.m. in the school district board room at 1004 Hancock Road, near Hancock and Lakeside.
Flora promised to hold regular community feedback meetings during his job interviews earlier this year and repeated that promise on his first day on the job last month.
“This will allow us to share thoughts and ideas together, and address any concerns or questions you may have,” he said.
Flora said he plans to hold the hour-long community forums on the first Monday of every month during the school year unless it’s a holiday. The September meeting will be pushed back one day because of Labor Day.
He said all CRUHSD stakeholders are welcome, including parents, faculty, students and area residents. Flora’s meetings are not connected to school board meetings.
Additional information is available at the CRUHSD office, 928-758-3961.
