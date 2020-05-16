BULLHEAD CITY — Graduating seniors and their families at the three schools in the Colorado River Union High School District are being surveyed about the final options for graduation for the Class of 2020.
Because of campus closures brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, traditional graduation ceremonies this month are not an option. District officials have met with student government leaders, as well as campus administrators and other stakeholders, exploring available options that comply with guidelines from both the U.S. Centers of Disease Control and Prevention and the State of Arizona.
The Survey Monkey poll is not open to the general public and closes Monday. It asks seniors at Mohave, River Valley and CRUHSD Academy high schools and their families to rank preferences, including traditional, virtual, hybrid and drive-through ceremonies. It also asks about comfort levels of having socially-distanced indoor seating with a limited number of guests at the Anderson Auto Group Fieldhouse.
Supt. Todd Flora has stated repeatedly that the district’s decision will not be made in a vacuum and will include guidance from local and state public health agencies, while still finding a way to recognize and celebrate graduating seniors.
“We are patiently awaiting any additional last-minute updates in an effort to keep all options open,” Flora added.
A decision is expected before Memorial Day, which is May 25.
