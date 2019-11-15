BULLHEAD CITY — The Bullhead City Colorado River Women’s Council Leadership Class made a stop in Needles on Wednesday as part of their “A Day of History” tour.
The tour highlighted the three areas that had a tremendous impact on the growth and development of the Tri-state: the Colorado River/Davis Dam, the railroad and the discovery of gold said Julie Hassett, coordinator of the Day of History tour.
A couple of the stops along the tour were the Davis Camp and petroglyphs, Davis Dam and Golden Vertex Mine.
“The program is for people who want to be more involved in the community, people who are leaders in the community and want to make a difference in their community,” said Hassett.
Hassett said that the program encompasses one full day every month to different topics.
“The days that we coordinate range from history, tourism, media and how to use it for your organizations or business; there’s government and public safety,” said Hassett. “So there’s a lot of components to it so they can learn about the community and it is all overseen by Norma Brummett the coordinator for the Colorado River Women’s Council Leadership program.”
The tour had lunch at the Wagon Wheel Restaurant in Needles, where Patrick Martinez, City of Needles development director, and Rainie Torrence, of the city, addressed the group.
Martinez talked a little bit about the history of the city.
“We consider ourselves East California and as you know the borders were changed in 1963 and we now are located here,” said Martinez. “We were founded by the railroads: Atchison, Topeka and Santa Fe Railway. In 1883, we were founded as a city so we have been going on with lots of history. During the 1920s and ’70s, the city saw lots of Route 66 travelers coming through here.”
Torrence shared a little about the water entitlements for the city.
“The city has both present and perfected water rights that date back to 1885,” said Torrence. “They even have entitlements that they purchased from BNSF that date back to 1896 and the steam engine rights.”
Jan Jernigan, Needles Downtown Business Alliance president, also addressed the class.
“Our NDBA alliance, if you go down to Santa Fe Park, we did the Route 66 sign, we did the Route 66 Wayside Rest Stop that’s on the way to Laughlin.”
The group’s last stop in Needles was a tour of the El Garces.
Hasset said that when she coordinates the day of history, she always tries to make Needles a stop because there is so much history in the city.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.