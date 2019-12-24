BULLHEAD CITY — Even though it was raining, that didn’t dampen the spirits of people at this year’s Community Park Christmas Eve dinner.
October Larsen, owner of D’Angelo’s Italian Restaurant, prepared a meal for local homeless people and collected items — such as clothing — that were given out at the park on Tuesday during meal service.
The pasta and sides hit the spot on a gray, rainy day.
So did the warm coffee.
There was enough food prepared to feed about 200 people.
The annual dinner was started four years ago. Larsen said she wanted to help her daughters, now ages 13 and 14, to develop a sense of empathy by helping others.
Members of the AYSO soccer team to which Larsen’s daughters belong and their families also were involved with the meal service.
People coming to eat at D’Angelo’s in recent weeks were encouraged to help by bringing in blankets, gloves, socks, jackets and gift cards.
A man and a woman eating at folding tables set up under the big ramada at the park were visited first by someone bearing brown paper bags — another meal for them to eat later.
Both of them were pleasantly surprised.
The man said he was a big fan of the rotini in a flavorful tomato sauce D’Angelo’s serves at the park.
“I wish I had a tray of it,” the man said while using his hands to form an imaginary tray. He then pretended to have a fork in his hand and dragged it through the non-existent tray from one end to the other.
Then he smiled widely.
Santa then came to their table to greet them.
“I’m just hoping everyone is safe and warm,” Santa said.
“The weather is terrible,” said Norma Thornton, a volunteer with the Guardian Foundation. “I’m so thankful that I have a have a roof over my head.”
David Lipinski, a founder of the Guardian Foundation, pointed out that Larsen’s efforts are important and necessary. He also stressed that it requires many in the community to provide adequate help to those less fortunate.
“It’s not just one group of people,” Lipinski said. “It’s a ton of people.”
Community members were showing up with items, such as hygiene packs. Some were helping the homeless people sort through the tables of clothing to find a properly fitting coat or shoes.
Some provided insights on what to bring as a present to a child from the selection of children’s gifts donated.
Others simply were chatting with the homeless people and volunteers.
Robert Brandefine, resource manager at the Guardian Foundation, said Larsen and the group of people helping her with the Christmas Eve meal all do a great job. Members of the foundation also come out to provide support as needed.
He emphasized that the homeless people in the community are their friends.
“We’re out here catching up with out friends,” Brandefine said.
