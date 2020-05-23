BULLHEAD CITY — The Mohave Daily News welcomed the United Veterans Honor Guard of Post 10386 to the paper’s offices on Miracle Mile on Friday morning for a flag-replacement ceremony at the start of Memorial Day weekend.
Post 10386 Commander Ron Strand was joined by Bullhead City Mayor Tom Brady at the ceremony, requested by News West Publishing General Manager Larry Kendrick.
Strand explained the meaning of the ceremony and the holiday:
“It’s Memorial Day, for our comrades who gave the ultimate sacrifice, and for the living comrades,” Stand said.
“I want to thank the VFW Honor Guard for all that they do,” said Brady, an Army veteran. “They’re out there all the time.”
Brady noted that many communities across the nation — and in the Tri-state — have canceled Memorial Day activities because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“In light of the pandemic that we have now, so many of the ceremonies across the country have been canceled, but it’s very important that we honor all of our veterans who have served and who have fallen,” he said. “I’m very proud that the Mohave Valley Daily News and the VFW Honor Guard are here today honoring our veterans.”
The new American flag was unfolded and raised to the top of the flagpole on the east side of the Daily News building, then lowered to half staff, where it will remain through the weekend in honor of Memorial Day.
Five riflemen from the Honor Guard fired a three-shot volley before a two-bugle rendition of taps played to close the brief ceremony.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.