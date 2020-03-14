BULLHEAD CITY — While a number of facilities and events are being closed or canceled due to the COVID-19 virus pandemic, there are organizations that just can’t close. One of those is News West Publishing, publisher of the Mohave Valley Daily News, Laughlin Nevada Entertainer, Laughlin Nevada Times and Needles Desert Star
What News West can do — and is doing — is take extra precautions, and with the amount of interaction that the public has with reporters, delivery drivers and other staff, News West General Manager Larry D. Kendrick has instituted several precautionary steps.
“In an effort to get out in front of any issues with the COVID virus or any other viruses, we’ve taken steps in our own building to sanitize the building,” Kendrick said Friday. “While we know that there are no cases here in Bullhead City or Mohave County as of yet, we are going to be proactive and do our due diligence to sanitize our building.”
“We are recommending staff sanitize their desks at least once or twice a day,” added News West Human Resources/Accounting Manager Jessica Pennington. “Computers, desks, phones, cell phones, everything. If someone is sick, we are asking them to stay home. Reach out to their manager and see if there’s an option to work from home. We are just trying to take precautions as directed by the World Health Organization and the (Centers for Disease Control).”
But they didn’t stop with the building. The entire production staff, including the workers who actually put the paper together before delivery, will be directed to use sanitary gloves so customers will have no fear of anything coming from the paper.
While Kendrick said he doesn’t believe the virus can be transmitted by contact with the paper, that still is unknown. According to the CDC, it can stay in the air for up to three hours, and survive on some surfaces up to three days. On cardboard, the virus can live up to 24 hours.
“We don’t know, so until told otherwise, we will continue to use sanitary gloves,” Kendrick said.
Kendrick was directed by News West’s parent company, Brehm Communications’ corporate office in San Diego, to take any precautions needed including routine sanitizing of the office space.
“We have been getting guidelines from our corporate about sanitizing our building, but we are just being proactive,” said Kendrick. “Especially in the front of our building where customers come in and out. All the doors will be done three, four, five times a day.”
While reporters are somewhat sequestered in the office due to the amount of scheduled events that have been canceled, they do still have some contact with the community and Kendrick is working on guidelines for them as well.
“Basically what we are getting from the CDC is to give everyone plenty of space,” said Kendrick. “Even though it’s not in our area yet, we’re going to start practicing these good habits.”
In an email on Friday, Brehm Communications President and CEO Ryan Schuyler added “As an employer, we also need to take care of our team. The HR department is sharing some health information provided by our health insurance partners to help educate our employees on the virus and what steps need to be taken.”
In response to the idea that the country and the world may be overreacting to the health crisis, Kendrick said, “I think we’re going over the top a little bit. People are nervous and I get it, but we need to be vigilant and be careful. Just monitor what is going on. Be cautious, but don’t overreact.
“If we are practicing good things now, if it does become a problem in our area, we will be ahead of it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.