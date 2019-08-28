BULLHEAD CITY — Rodd Cayton’s quest for a kidney is over. Now the recovery begins.
Cayton, 50, a long-time reporter for the Mohave Valley Daily News, underwent a successful kidney transplant Tuesday at Mayo Clinic Hospital in Phoenix.
“I have some pain but they’re taking good care of me,“ Cayton said by text message Wednesday afternoon. “I went for a walk about 10 minutes ago.”
Earlier Wednesday, Cayton’s girlfriend and caretaker, Donna Wickerd, said “Rodd is awake and waiting for breakfast.”
On Tuesday morning, Cayton texted “Looks like I might have a kidney. Will update as soon as I can.”
The next text came from Wickerd on Cayton’s phone Tuesday afternoon: “Rodd is in surgery now. Estimate by nurse of 3-4 hours.”
Less than three hours later, she provided an update: “The surgery is complete. Doctor said everything went great and Rodd is doing fine.”
On Wednesday, Wickerd added, “He had a Southwest chicken salad for lunch with thick soft tortillas that looked sooooo yummy!”
Later Wednesday, Cayton expressed his thanks for all the well-wishers in the Tri-state and elsewhere.
“Having all you guys rooting for me makes a real difference,” he said.
Jacob Abeytia, a friend of Cayton who has spearheaded fundraising efforts to help support him, posted on a Facebook group “Rodd Cayton’s Quest for a Kidney,” saying “He’s got his new kidney and doing well.”
Abeytia added that the process is far from over, both medically and financially.
“He still needs our help,” Abeytia said. “You can still donate to the Rodd Cayton Quest for a Kidney fund. Drop off your donation at the Mohave Valley Daily News offices on Miracle Mile in Bullhead City. Make checks payable to Rodd Cayton.
There are other ways to contribute to the fund set up for Cayton. A bank account has been opened at Chase in Bullhead City; there is a “Rodd Cayton” GoFundMe webpage, a PayPal account — PayPal.me/rcayton13 — has been set up and there is a link at Facebook, https://www.facebook.com/groups/ 1160045914200140/.
Cayton’s issues with his kidney began in 2006 and a stent eventually was inserted to alleviate pain caused by narrowing of his left kidney. In 2014, his kidney started to fail, causing other complications. After treatment to address those complications, he began dialysis in 2016, undergoing the procedure three times a week for the last three years. He was placed on the list for a donor kidney and moved high onto that list after a Stage 4 diagnosis — severe kidney damage that could lead to other complications including high blood pressure, anemia, bone disease, heart disease and other cardiovascular diseases or death.
No information on the donor kidney was provided and it isn’t certain how long Cayton will be in the hospital or will be off work during his recovery.
