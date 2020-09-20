FORT MOHAVE — The Fort Mohave Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution couldn’t observe its Constitution Week celebration in normal fashion. So it did the next best thing.
Unable to have a public proclamation because of COVID-19 restrictions, the chapter did receive a different, earlier proclamation from Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey and celebrated it in lieu of its traditional Constitution Week recognition.
While the chapter typically receives a proclamation at the local level honoring Constitution Week (Sept. 17-23), uncertainty earlier this summer about activities because of measures in place to slow the spread of the coronavirus prompted the DAR to scrap that plan.
Fortunately, though, Ducey issued a proclamation honoring the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendement, giving women the right to vote in the United States. Ducey issued the proclamation last month, commemorating Aug. 26, 1920, the date on which the ratification of the amendment was certified.
“...when this country was founded, women of the United States of America were not guaranteed the full rights and priveges which were available to male citizens of the United States...” Ducey’s proclamation reads. In it, he noted that the proposal of the 19th Amendement extending the right of suffrage to all women was ratified in August 1920 and that Arizona was one of the 36 states that joined in ratification.
“... it is fitting and proper to accord official recognition to this magnificent achievement in the liberty and rights of women in the United States of America, its memorable 100th anniversity and the celebrations which will commemorate the occasion,” Ducey wrote.
Laura Cartlidge, historian for the Fort Mohave Chapter of the DAR, submitted a copy of the proclamation to the Mohave Valley Daily News after the organization’s traditional Constitution Week observance fell through.
Constitution Week was enacted Aug. 2, 1956, by President Dwight D. Eisenhower from a congressional resolution petitioned by the DAR. The purpose of the observance is to promote study and education about the U.S. Constitution. According to the DAR, the observance should “emphasize citizens’ responsibilities for protecting and defending the Constitution; inform people that the Constitution is the basis for America’s great heritage and foundation for our way of life; and encourage the study of the historical events which led to the framing of the Constition in September of 1787.”
DAR is a lineage-based membership service organization for women who are directly descended from a person involved in the United States’ efforts toward Independence. DAR has more than 185,000 current members in the U.S. and other countries.
The organization was formed in 1890 after the Sons of the American Revolution refused to allow women to join its group.
