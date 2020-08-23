BULLHEAD CITY — The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation will be working this week on an experiment in conjunction with pest abatement efforts in the Colorado River communities to examine the effect of lower river levels on nuisance caddisflies.
The BOR has announced plans to reduce water flows at Davis Dam on Thursday and again on Sept. 10 as part of a pilot program aimed at reducing the cadisfly population in the Tri-state.
According to the BOR, hourly releases at Davis Dam, north of Bullhead City/Laughlin, will be reduced to about 2,000 cubic feet per second starting at 6 a.m. Thursday through midnight. The effect will be lower water levels below Davis Dam, drying out the banks of the river channel in hopes of desiccating — essentially dehydrating — the caddisfly larvae and pupae.
The BOR, in a news release, said, “The decision to conduct these experiments was based on input and recommendations from a collaborative team of scientists, federal reservoir operators and the business community in Laughlin and Bullhead City.
“The experiments are designed to maximize benefits to Colorado River communities while taking into consideration water delivery requirements and impacts to hydropower production and local recreation.”
Earlier this month, BOR officials increased Davis Dam waterflows to maximize power generation to help ease the electricity crisis in the Southwest caused by a heat wave that has scorched much of California and parts of Arizona and Nevada.
“Planned operations may change depending on operational or environmental conditions,” the BOR statement said.”
Information on daily and hourly releases from the Colorado River dams is available at the BOR website, www.usbr.gov. Daily release projections for Davis Dam also are published on the weather page in the Mohave Valley Daily News.
During the release cutbacks, access to the Colorado River below Davis Dam will be limited and extra caution should be used by people using the river. All users should be aware that these lower-than-normal flows may expose or create natural hazards such as sand bars, gravel bars, unstable river banks, floating or submerged debris or unfamiliar obstacles that normally would be submerged.
Caddisflies have been a nuisance issue in Laughlin/Bullhead City for several years but have been a frequent problem — and a frustrating one — for residents along the river and people who visit the beaches. Treatments for black flies and mosquitoes employed as pest abatement efforts in the river have had little impact on the caddisfly population, allowing the propagation of the moth-like insects. The larvae require aquatic habitat and, although adults are terrestrial, requiring land, they typically stay near lakes and streams to produce the species’ next generation.
Like moths, they often are attracted to light and heat sources with swarms of thousands gathering outside of residences and along lighted beach areas.
Locally, much of the focus on pest abatement has centered around the river’s population of stocked rainbow trout. Trout are a known predator of caddisfly larvae and officials on both sides of the river have advocated — and helped fund — trout-stocking efforts below Davis Dam.
When the National Fish Hatchery at Willow Beach ceased trout operations temporarily in 2016, officials noted a marked increase in the caddisfly population. When the hatchery resumed operations, Bullhead City officials reached out to add more than 100,000 rainbow trout to the river. The trout were procured using funds from the Arizona Game and Fish Department, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the Bullhead City Pest Abatement District.
Adding too many trout to the river could be problematic, however. Too many trout — or too many fish of any non-native species — could upset the ecological balance of the river and affect populations of other fish and aquatic animals.
Trout generally aren’t stocked in the river during June, July and August because of the heat that affects not only the adaptability of the trout but transportation of the hatchery-grown fish to the Tri-state.
