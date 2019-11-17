BULLHEAD CITY — A man was killed and a woman injured early Sunday as the result of a shooting near the intersection of Marina Boulevard and Clearwater Drive.
As of 8:30 p.m. Sunday, police still were seeking Jonathan Wallace, 27, who is wanted on suspicion of first-degree murder.
Identities of the victims weren’t provided by police. They did report the injured woman was treated for a bullet graze and released from Western Arizona Regional Medical Center. Two other people were in the victim’s vehicle but were not injured.
Suspect Benji Junior Nunez, 31, came to the lobby of the police department mid-morning Sunday to turn himself in, according to police. Nunez later was booked into the Mohave County jail on charges of one count of first-degree murder and three counts of attempted first-degree murder.
The shooting occurred around 2 a.m. Sunday. Police soon announced they were looking for Nunez. They provided a physical description of Nunez as well as a description of his car, a dark gray Honda Accord.
Several hours later, Nunez came to the police department lobby to turn himself in.
Police asked that people who have information or know Wallace’s whereabouts call detectives at 928-763-1999.
