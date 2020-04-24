BULLHEAD CITY — Secrets and sorrow are the two primary themes of the Netflix original series, “Dead to Me,” starring Christina Applegate.
After a fatal hit-and-run accident claims the life of her husband, Jen (played by Applegate) is not only grieving but furious at the unfair fate of her family.
While raising her two boys, she struggles to go on with a normal life and is consumed with trying to singlehandedly track down her husband’s killer who fled the scene.
On her daily jogs she stops to jot down the license plate of every parked car she sees with a damaged front bumper.
The police department’s lack of effort to solve the case only adds to her fury and determination.
While holding strong in front of her boys, Jen is a wreck in private, sobbing into a pillow and “meditating” in her car with death metal blaring.
She seeks comfort in a grief counseling group, where she bumps into a quirky confidant named Judy (played by Linda Cardellini), who also is struggling from recent hardship.
Jen isn’t immediately fond of Judy — Judy is too invasive — yet the two end up becoming friends over phone conversations and shared therapy of late-night cookies and “The Facts of Life” reruns.
Jen quickly finds out some alarming details about Judy, yet continues their alliance because Judy’s sweet and caring nature supersedes any suspicion.
The audience finds out some juicy secrets about Judy before they are revealed to Jen, which heightens the suspense.
Is Judy actually a dangerous person?
Or maybe she’s just misunderstood?
Whether she intends harm or not, Judy harbors some heavy information, and that ticking time bomb is what drives viewers to keep watching.
Judy isn’t the only one holding onto a secret, however. Several other main characters are burdened with untold truths that thicken the plot — even Jen’s
late husband.
While there is much grief throughout the first season, the show is more of a dark comedy, with a generous helping of sarcasm and dry humor — the best kind.
The quick banter between Judy and Jen draws a chuckle every time and the contrast in their personalities makes for an interesting blend. Both are likeable in their own way. Judy is warm, compassionate and positive, while Jen balances her with cold, aggressive cynicism, as not to let the reality of death be sugarcoated with optimism.
The two need each other — one to stay grounded and reasonable, and the other hopeful and encouraged.
That dynamic is also crucial to viewers, so the story never gets too dark, nor too light.
The title of the series was a bit of a curiosity at the beginning, as the phrase implies more of a harsh resentment than a sorrowful expression.
As the series goes on, that message becomes more relevant as the relationships between characters unfold.
There is currently one season of “Dead to Me” on Netflix, with the second season set to arrive May 8.
