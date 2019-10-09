BULLHEAD CITY — The deadline is approaching for applications to the Spring 2020 Mohave Community College Fire Academy.
All applications must be received by 5 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 18.
MCC’s fire science program partners with local fire stations to offer the best education and training in the region. Completion of the fire academy is a requirement for anyone who wants to become a local firefighter.
The MCC Fire Academy is a 272-hour course providing recruits training in basic firefighting concepts including fire behavior, rescue procedures, command and control, fire suppression, hazardous materials and firefighter safety.
The 16-week academy begins in January. Each recruit who successfully completes the academy will receive 12 college credits, along with several professional certificates, and will establish the foundation for an associate of science degree in fire science.
The course is scheduled for 6 to 10 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday evenings and 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays.
The program has a strict attendance policy and students are allowed only 24 hours of excused absences during the course of the program.
Applications and more information are available online at www.mohave.edu/fire or by contacting MCC Fire Science Instructor Kamrin Dooley at kdooley@mohave.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.