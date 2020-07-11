BULLHEAD CITY — Voting in News West Publishing’s popular “Best Of” for 2020 has been extended through July 22.
“Our local businesses and customers look forward to our yearly ‘Best Of’ contest and have indicated that this year — even though the business climate has been so erratic — it is important to hold the contest and award the results,” said Wells Andrews, director of sales and circulation for News West. “We are asking you, as the consumer public, to use your best judgments, considering the difficulties presented by COVID-19. Please endeavor to make fair and informed decisions.
“We all need positive encouragement and good will,” Andrews added. “Let us make this year’s ‘Best Of 2020’ a shining example of support and finding the good and excellent that still exist in our community.”
Ballots should be returned to the Mohave Valley Daily News office, 2435 Miracle Mile in Bullhead City, by July 22.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.