BULLHEAD CITY – Noon Monday is the deadline for applications for a vacancy on the Colorado River Union High School District 2 governing board.
Interested persons must submit resumes and letters of interest by noon at the CRUHSD office, 1004 Hancock Road in Bullhead City.
The board is filling a vacancy left by the resignation of Donna Williamson earlier this month. The term will be from the date of appointment until Dec. 31, 2020.
To be eligible, interested persons must be a registered voter living within CRUHSD boundaries.
The board will discuss – and possibly vote on – filling the vacancy at a special meeting scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Monday at the board office.
